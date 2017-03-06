M6.5 quake strikes Papua New Guinea, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck off the south coast of the island of New Britain in Papua New Guinea on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No tsunami warning was issued, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake occurred at 8:47 a.m. Monday at a depth of around 29 kilometers, with the quake centered at about 30 kilometers northwest of Kandrian on the island of New Britain.