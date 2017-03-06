Deadline of N. Korean envoy quitting Malaysia down to wire

The departure of North Korea's ambassador from Malaysia within the 48-hour deadline given appears set to go down to the wire with the once-amicable relations between the two countries severely deteriorating over the Feb. 13 murder of the estranged half-brother of Pyongyang's leader.

Malaysia decided to expel Ambassador Kang Chol Saturday for refusing to apologize for his denunciation of the probe into the killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, which South Korean and U.S. officials believe was orchestrated by North Korea.

A statement issued by Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said that Kang has been declared "persona non grata" and was "expected to leave Malaysia within 48 hours" from 6 p.m. Saturday.