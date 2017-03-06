New York, Los Angeles offer memorial prayers for 2011 Japan quake

About 700 Americans and Japanese offered prayers at memorial events in New York and Los Angeles on Sunday, ahead of Saturday's anniversary of the 2011 devastating earthquake and tsunami that triggered a nuclear disaster in northeastern Japan.

At a church in downtown Manhattan, around 400 people observed a moment of silence requested by Japan's consul general in New York, Reiichiro Takahashi.

From the disaster-struck town of Namie in Fukushima Prefecture, 28-year-old Takeshi Matsunaga, who has been promoting traditional local pottery, attended the ceremony.