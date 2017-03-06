Video Advisory (March 6) 9 aboard confirmed dead in chopper crash

The following is the latest available news video.

9 aboard confirmed dead in chopper crash

-- All of the nine members of a rescue squad were confirmed dead on March 6, 2017, in a helicopter crash in central Japan. The chopper was involved in a rescue drill the previous day. Investigators from the Japan Transport Safety Board will look into the cause of the crash.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15971/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo