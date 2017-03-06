Japan raps N. Korea over missile launch, seeks to up int'l pressure

Japan moved to step up pressure on North Korea Monday by coordinating closely with key stakeholders including China, South Korea and the United States after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strongly protested Pyongyang over its latest firing of ballistic missiles near and into Japan's exclusive economic zone earlier in the day.

Abe told a Diet committee that the missile launches were "utterly intolerable" and that "Japan will continue to coordinate closely with the United States, South Korea and other related countries to strongly urge North Korea to exercise restraint."

Shotaro Yachi, head of the secretariat of Japan's National Security Council, and H.R. McMaster, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, also confirmed by telephone that there was a need to further enhance three-way security cooperation with South Korea in dealing with the North Korean threat, according to the Japanese government.