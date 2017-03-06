Over 50% of hospitals lack manuals on operating after disasters

More than half of specially designated hospitals for emergencies have yet -- due partly to a lack of manpower -- to draw up manuals spelling out how to continue operating after a major natural disaster, a Kyodo News survey showed Monday.

The government has urged the so-called disaster base hospitals to compile such manuals following the catastrophic March 2011 earthquake and tsunami which paralyzed many hospital functions in northeastern Japan.

The manuals, equivalent to business continuity plans at corporations, are supposed to detail medium- to long-term post-disaster measures, including preparations to minimize damage being caused by a natural disaster and arrangements for restoring normal operations.