FEATURE: Japan becoming prime target of "ransomware" crime

Computers of Japanese companies and individuals are becoming the prime target of an attack using "ransomware" -- programs that bar victims from accessing their business files or family photos unless they pay money to do so.

"Attacks on Japanese businesses have been particularly large in number," said Masakatsu Morii, professor of information and telecommunications engineering at Kobe University's Graduate School of Engineering.

"The attackers may have come to know that Japanese would pay money," he said.