Kyodo News

March 7, 2017 18:24

17:51 7 March 2017

Town mayor gives nod to restart Genkai nuclear plant in Saga Pref.

SAGA, Japan, March 7, Kyodo

A mayor in southwestern Japan approved a plan Tuesday to restart two nuclear reactors in his town, a step toward the resumption of a third atomic power plant in Japan since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

"While taking the assembly's approval seriously, I decided to accept the government's policy," Hideo Kishimoto, the mayor of Genkai in Saga Prefecture, told a press conference.

Now the restart of the Nos. 3 and 4 reactors at the Genkai plant operated by Kyushu Electric Power Co. depends on consent by seven other municipalities within a 30-kilometer radius of the plant amid lingering safety concerns about nuclear power plants.

