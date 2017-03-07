Close

Kyodo News

March 7, 2017 21:29

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:00 7 March 2017

N. Korea, Malaysia ban each other's nationals from exiting

By Takuya Karube and Tomoyuki Tachikawa
BEIJING/KUALA LUMPUR, March 7, Kyodo

North Korea and Malaysia separately said Tuesday they have banned each other's nationals from exiting from their countries, in the latest development of an increasingly bitter stand-off between the two countries following the suspected assassination of Kim Jong Nam.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms North Korea's decision," Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said in a statement. "This abhorrent act, effectively holding our citizens hostage, is in total disregard of all international law and diplomatic norms."

North Korea first announced the decision less than 12 hours after its ambassador, Kang Chol, expelled from Malaysia over his "rude" remarks since the Feb. 13 deadly poisoning, had arrived in Beijing.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • N. Korea, Malaysia reciprocally ban people from leaving countries
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  2. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  3. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation
  4. 3 Mar 2017China calls for halt to tourism to S. Korea over THAAD deployment
  5. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete