U.S. envoy says "all options on table" for N. Korea

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Wednesday that Washington is re-evaluating its policy on nuclear-armed North Korea and that "all the options are on the table."

She made the remarks after the U.N. Security Council convened an emergency meeting to address North Korea's latest test-firing of ballistic missiles in violation of U.N. resolutions.

"We are stepping back and since these multiple launches re-evaluating what U.S.'s approach is going to be. I can tell you we are not ruling anything out and we are considering every option that is on the table," she said.

The options are thought to range from putting North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism to the use of military force and regime change to curb a nuclear threat posed by Pyongyang. Haley declined to comment about the possibility of military action.

Washington is expected to explore what it must do to grapple with Pyongyang's pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, based on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Japan, South Korea and China from March 15 to 19.

"We're going to talk to our allies and partners in the region to try and generate a new approach to North Korea," State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

==Kyodo