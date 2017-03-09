Close

Kyodo News

March 9, 2017 11:24

10:57 9 March 2017

U.S. snubs China's call for halting drills to curb N. Korea

WASHINGTON, March 8, Kyodo

The United States on Wednesday dismissed a Chinese proposal for Washington and Seoul to halt their ongoing military exercises in return for North Korea suspending its missile and nuclear weapons development.

"We don't see it as a viable deal," State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner said at a press briefing. "It's not a fair trade for us to suspend our defense-oriented exercises based in large part...on the threat that North Korea poses to the peninsula."

Earlier Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggested that North Korea suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the suspension of U.S.-South Korea military exercises as part of efforts to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

