FEATURE: Kyoto facing acute accommodation shortage amid booming tourism

Kyoto, deemed one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, is facing a pressing problem -- an acute shortage of accommodation.

"More than 55 million tourists visit Kyoto annually," said Mayo Mieno, a Kyoto city government official. The increase in foreign visitors has been so steep in recent years that Japanese travelers have started complaining of being unable to find places to stay, she said.

There are many foreign visitors in group tours who have no other choice but to stay as far away as in Mie or Okayama prefectures, when visiting the ancient capital of Japan, according to Mieno.