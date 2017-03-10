Close

Kyodo News

March 10, 2017 13:12

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:38 10 March 2017

FEATURE: Kyoto facing acute accommodation shortage amid booming tourism

By Kazuya Endo
KYOTO, March 10, Kyodo

Kyoto, deemed one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, is facing a pressing problem -- an acute shortage of accommodation.

"More than 55 million tourists visit Kyoto annually," said Mayo Mieno, a Kyoto city government official. The increase in foreign visitors has been so steep in recent years that Japanese travelers have started complaining of being unable to find places to stay, she said.

There are many foreign visitors in group tours who have no other choice but to stay as far away as in Mie or Okayama prefectures, when visiting the ancient capital of Japan, according to Mieno.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Kyoto facing accommodation shortage
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks
  2. 4 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia expels N. Korean ambassador over Kim Jong Nam killing
  3. 4 Mar 2017Malaysia deports N. Korean released from custody over Kim attack
  4. 6 Mar 2017Park "accomplice" in alleged bribery and abuse of power: prosecutors
  5. 6 Mar 2017Malaysian gov't bars national soccer team from flying to Pyongyang

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete