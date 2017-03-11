Close

Kyodo News

March 11, 2017 5:07

03:07 11 March 2017

Trade deal with Japan a "very high priority" for U.S.: Ross

WASHINGTON, March 10, Kyodo

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Friday expressed eagerness to start negotiations with Japan at an early date for a bilateral free trade agreement, saying the United States considers it a "very high priority" to forge such a deal with Japan.

The comment was taken as suggesting that the United States may propose talks for a bilateral FTA in a high-level economic dialogue the two governments are planning to start in April.

Japan "is a major trading partner and military defense partner of the U.S.," Ross said at a news conference after a meeting with Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo in Washington.

