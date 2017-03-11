Close

Kyodo News

March 11, 2017 17:58

17:27 11 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 11) 6th anniv. of triple disasters

TOKYO, March 11, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

6th anniv. of triple disasters

-- Japan marked the sixth anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disasters in northeastern Japan on March 11, 2017, with many still struggling to rebuild their lives. In the coastal city of Ishinomaki where many people became victims, survivors commemorated them from early morning.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15999/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

