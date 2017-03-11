Close

Kyodo News

March 11, 2017 19:35

19:05 11 March 2017

Malaysia eyes talks with N. Korea over Kim Jong Nam's body: minister

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11, Kyodo

Malaysia plans to start talks with North Korea in the next few days over the handling of the deceased body of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman told a press conference Saturday.

"We are ready in the next few days," the foreign minister said, adding that the body will be on the agenda of the talks.

The remarks came a day after Malaysian police said they had conclusively established that a North Korean man murdered last month at a local airport while traveling on a diplomatic passport bearing the name Kim Chol is the leader's half-brother Kim Jong Nam.

