March 12, 2017 16:59

13:53 12 March 2017

Elephant kills handler in western Japan amusement facility

WAKAYAMA, Japan, March 12, Kyodo

An animal handler died Sunday after being hit by the trunk of an elephant at an amusement facility complex in western Japan, police said.

Wichai Madee from Thailand and another handler were washing the animal in a cage at Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, when the elephant began thrashing its trunk back and forth, according to the police.

The 37-year-old handler, standing in front of the 3.5-ton elephant with a brush in his hand, was flung against iron fences nearby and the elephant then pushed him around with its trunk.

