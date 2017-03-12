Close

Kyodo News

March 12, 2017 16:59

16:19 12 March 2017

Main opposition party unites to challenge Abe government

TOKYO, March 12, Kyodo

Japan's main opposition party pledged Sunday to step up efforts to challenge the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at its first convention since the party was established a year ago.

The Democratic Party said in its party platform for the year beginning April 1 that it will fight the politics being pursued by the Abe government, which the party claims only benefit the strong.

The party's leader Renho attended the convention, which was held at a hotel in Tokyo as her party struggles to boost support ratings and remains vague about key issues such as how to do away with nuclear plants or to what extent it can cooperate in elections with other opposition parties, including the Japanese Communist Party.

