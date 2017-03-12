Close

Kyodo News

March 13, 2017 0:06

21:27 12 March 2017

Saudi king begins 4-day Japan visit with mammoth delegation

TOKYO, March 12, Kyodo

King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and his large delegation began a four-day Japan visit Sunday, marking the first trip to the country by a Saudi king in 46 years.

The Saudi king is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and have a lunch with Emperor Akihito during his stay in Japan, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Arriving at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Sunday evening, the Saudi king was welcomed by Crown Prince Naruhito. The 81-year-old king disembarked the aircraft, using a specially-prepared escalator and exchanged greetings with the prince.

