Japan provided Kim Jong Nam fingerprints to Malaysia for murder probe

Japan provided Malaysia with fingerprint data of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the investigation into his apparent murder last month at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

The data was obtained from Kim Jong Nam when the Japanese government detained him back in 2001 at Narita international airport outside Tokyo for trying to enter the country on a false passport. He told Japanese authorities at the time that he wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

The disclosure marks the first time that Japan's assistance has come to light in the investigation into the fatal poison attack, which is widely believed to have been orchestrated by North Korea.