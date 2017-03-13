Close

Kyodo News

March 13, 2017 9:42

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

07:03 13 March 2017

Japan provided Kim Jong Nam fingerprints to Malaysia for murder probe

KUALA LUMPUR/MANILA, March 13, Kyodo

Japan provided Malaysia with fingerprint data of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the investigation into his apparent murder last month at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

The data was obtained from Kim Jong Nam when the Japanese government detained him back in 2001 at Narita international airport outside Tokyo for trying to enter the country on a false passport. He told Japanese authorities at the time that he wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

The disclosure marks the first time that Japan's assistance has come to light in the investigation into the fatal poison attack, which is widely believed to have been orchestrated by North Korea.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Mar 2017Malaysia PM says N. Korea effectively holding citizens "hostage"
  2. 7 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia gov't to discuss Fri. closure of N. Korea Embassy: China Press
  3. 9 Mar 2017U.N. confirms 2 Malaysian staff arrived in Beijing from N. Korea
  4. 7 Mar 2017Japan automakers join Indian bandwagon to promote hybrid, e-vehicles
  5. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete