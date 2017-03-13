Close

Kyodo News

March 13, 2017 16:16

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:54 13 March 2017

Japan PM, Saudi king to reach deal on special economic zones: sources

TOKYO, March 13, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia plan to agree Monday to set up special economic zones in the Middle East country, to the benefit of major Japanese companies, according to Japanese government sources.

The move will be part of a bilateral plan, which the leaders are expected to announce in their meeting Monday evening in Tokyo, to help Saudi Arabia, Japan's top crude oil supplier, fulfill its "Saudi Vision 2030" growth strategy.

According to the sources, the economic plan will include more than 30 initiatives for public-private cooperation between Japan and its top crude oil supplier.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan PM, Saudi king to reach deal on special economic zones: sources
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Mar 2017Malaysia PM says N. Korea effectively holding citizens "hostage"
  2. 7 Mar 2017URGENT: Malaysia gov't to discuss Fri. closure of N. Korea Embassy: China Press
  3. 9 Mar 2017U.N. confirms 2 Malaysian staff arrived in Beijing from N. Korea
  4. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  5. 7 Mar 2017Japan automakers join Indian bandwagon to promote hybrid, e-vehicles

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete