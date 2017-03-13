13:54 13 March 2017
Japan PM, Saudi king to reach deal on special economic zones: sources
TOKYO, March 13, Kyodo
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia plan to agree Monday to set up special economic zones in the Middle East country, to the benefit of major Japanese companies, according to Japanese government sources.
The move will be part of a bilateral plan, which the leaders are expected to announce in their meeting Monday evening in Tokyo, to help Saudi Arabia, Japan's top crude oil supplier, fulfill its "Saudi Vision 2030" growth strategy.
According to the sources, the economic plan will include more than 30 initiatives for public-private cooperation between Japan and its top crude oil supplier.
