TEPCO suspends robot probe inside of Fukushima No. 1 reactor

The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex said Tuesday it suspended its plan to start examining the inside of the No. 1 reactor with a self-propelled robot after having camera trouble.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., or TEPCO, is checking the cause of the problem and hoping to resume the survey Wednesday in its latest attempt at ascertaining the condition of melted fuel debris in order to extract it.

While preparation was under way to send the robot inside the containment vessel after launching the day's work shortly after 10 a.m., a camera monitoring inside a box containing the robot, cables and other related equipment was found to be showing no images, it said. The box is located just outside the containment vessel.