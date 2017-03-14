Close

March 14, 2017 20:51

19:32 14 March 2017

Pakistan vows not to proliferate nuclear weapons again

ISLAMABAD, March 14, Kyodo

Pakistan on Tuesday declared its commitment not to proliferate nuclear weapons technology again, as required by a U.N. Security Council resolution adopted 13 years ago after it did just that.

In an address at a seminar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz "reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment not to transfer weapons of mass destruction to states or non-state actors," the Foreign Ministry said in a press statement.

"Pakistan will continue to partner with international community to prevent non-state actors from acquiring these weapons," it said, adding that the country has already taken a wide-range of legal, regulatory, organizational and enforcement measures to that end.

