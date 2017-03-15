URGENT: S. Korea to hold presidential election May 9

South Korea will hold a presidential election on May 9 to replace Park Geun Hye, who was ousted from office over a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal, South Korea's Interior Minister Hong Yun Sik said on Wednesday.

Hong made the announcement after the Cabinet meeting approved the date for the election.

Park, 65, became the first democratically elected South Korean president to be removed from office, after the Constitutional Court on Friday upheld parliament's vote last December to impeach her. She has denied all charges against her.