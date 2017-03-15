Close

Kyodo News

March 15, 2017

15:18 15 March 2017

FEATURE: X Japan's Yoshiki talks of new album, new film and exorcising old demons

By Jordan Allen
TOKYO, March 15, Kyodo

"People say 'rock is dead.' It's not dead. I think it's about to come back -- as long as there are some people like me, somebody crazy, still doing it."

Fresh from a live show at London's Wembley Arena, and days after the release in Japan of a documentary charting the rise of his band, X Japan, drummer and band leader Yoshiki Hayashi says he has no intention of taking things easy, despite having been at it for well over 30 years.

"I'm afraid of stopping. I was very suicidal after my father took his own life...the only way to keep living was not stopping," the 51-year-old, usually known simply by his given name, told Kyodo News.

