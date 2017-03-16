Malaysia entrusted with handling of Kim Jong Nam body by kin: police

Family members of Kim Jong Nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother who was murdered last month in Kuala Lumpur, have entrusted Malaysia with deciding on how to handle his body, Malaysia's deputy police chief said Thursday.

"They have given consent to let the government decide how to deal with the body," Noor Rashid Ibrahim said. The move could allow Malaysia to consider agreeing to a request to hand the body over to North Korea. It had initially hoped the body would be claimed by Kim's kin.

The remarks came as Malaysia and North Korea are engaging in talks to seek a breakthrough in their diplomatic row following the murder, which Malaysian authorities suspect was orchestrated by Pyongyang.