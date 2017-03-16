Close

Kyodo News

March 16, 2017 13:50

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:02 16 March 2017

Malaysia entrusted with handling of Kim Jong Nam body by kin: police

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16, Kyodo

Family members of Kim Jong Nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother who was murdered last month in Kuala Lumpur, have entrusted Malaysia with deciding on how to handle his body, Malaysia's deputy police chief said Thursday.

"They have given consent to let the government decide how to deal with the body," Noor Rashid Ibrahim said. The move could allow Malaysia to consider agreeing to a request to hand the body over to North Korea. It had initially hoped the body would be claimed by Kim's kin.

The remarks came as Malaysia and North Korea are engaging in talks to seek a breakthrough in their diplomatic row following the murder, which Malaysian authorities suspect was orchestrated by Pyongyang.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 10 Mar 2017H.K. court fines, suspends licenses of 5 Uber taxi drivers
  2. 10 Mar 2017N. Korea reports Park's ouster from office by court's ruling
  3. 11 Mar 2017Ex-U.S. trade chief Yeutter dies at 86: NYT
  4. 11 Mar 2017Head of N. Korea's new institute talks about ties with Japan
  5. 11 Mar 2017Chinese man detained over espionage allegation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete