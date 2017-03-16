Close

Kyodo News

March 17, 2017 0:27

23:00 16 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 16) JR East unveils inside of new luxury sleeper train

TOKYO, March 16, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

JR East unveils inside of new luxury sleeper train

-- East Japan Railway Co. unveils the inside of Train Suite Shiki-Shima, its new luxury sleeper train, at JR Ueno Station in Tokyo on March 16, 2017. The 10-car train with tickets costing up to around $8,000 is set to begin operation in May, taking travelers from Ueno Station through parts of Japan including the northernmost main island of Hokkaido and the Tohoku northeastern region.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16029/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

