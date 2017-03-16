Video Advisory (March 16) JR East unveils inside of new luxury sleeper train

The following is the latest available news video.

JR East unveils inside of new luxury sleeper train

-- East Japan Railway Co. unveils the inside of Train Suite Shiki-Shima, its new luxury sleeper train, at JR Ueno Station in Tokyo on March 16, 2017. The 10-car train with tickets costing up to around $8,000 is set to begin operation in May, taking travelers from Ueno Station through parts of Japan including the northernmost main island of Hokkaido and the Tohoku northeastern region.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16029/)

==Kyodo