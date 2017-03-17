Close

Kyodo News

March 17, 2017 4:13

02:29 17 March 2017

Skiing: Nagano's Hakuba to host World Cup Nordic combined next winter

TOKYO, March 17, Kyodo

The village of Hakuba in Nagano Prefecture is expected to host a World Cup Nordic combined competition next winter for the first time in 15 seasons, an informed source said Thursday.

The event, in which athletes compete in ski jumping and cross-country skiing, will be held in the lead-up to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics scheduled to open in South Korea on Feb. 9 next year.

The dates of competition will be decided at a meeting of the International Ski Federation in April, but the event is likely to take place in early February, just before the Olympics.

