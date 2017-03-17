Maryland judge deals another blow to Trump's revised travel ban

A federal judge in Maryland issued a nationwide halt to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban on Thursday, a day after a similar ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii.

Like the Hawaii judge, U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang determined Trump's executive order targeting people from six Muslim-majority nations violated the Constitution's ban on religious discrimination.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the Justice Department would appeal what he called two federal judges' "flawed" decisions to obstruct Trump's revised travel ban.