Kyodo News

March 17, 2017 12:01

11:26 17 March 2017

Airstrike on Syrian mosque kills 42: activist group

DAMASCUS, March 17, Kyodo

An airstrike on a mosque in a rebel-held village in Aleppo, northern Syria, on Thursday killed at least 42 people, mostly civilians, a Britain-based activist group said.

The death toll is expected to rise as some of the over 100 people injured are in critical condition, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The group did not identify the warplanes that carried out the strike, although aircraft of the Russian and Syrian governments have been targeting rebel-held regions. U.S. forces also conduct airstrikes in Syria to target al Qaeda militants.

