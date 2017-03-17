Close

Kyodo News

March 17, 2017 23:24

22:34 17 March 2017

Gov't, TEPCO found liable in Fukushima nuclear disaster for 1st time

MAEBASHI, Japan, March 17, Kyodo

A court in Gunma Prefecture found Friday that negligence by the central government and plant operator contributed to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster in March 2011 -- the first ruling of its kind since the crisis following the devastating earthquake and tsunami.

The Maebashi District Court ruling, which awarded a total of 38.55 million yen ($340,000) in damages to 62 people who have fled Fukushima Prefecture including those who voluntarily evacuated, found that the government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. were negligent in preparing anti-tsunami steps.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said it was the first time a Japanese court had recognized such negligence played a part in the worst nuclear catastrophe since Chernobyl, with the court rejecting the argument of the state and the operator that it was impossible to prevent the accident even if they had taken some measures.

