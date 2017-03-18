Close

Kyodo News

March 18, 2017 10:02

08:44 18 March 2017

G-20 finance chiefs begin talks amid trade, currency concerns

BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18, Kyodo

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 countries exchanged views on the strength of the global economy amid concerns about rising protectionism and criticism of currency devaluations as they began a two-day meeting on Friday.

The G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors gathered for the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump took office with his "America First" agenda and protectionist views that have sparked worries among policymakers.

The global economy is expected to grow 3.4 percent in 2017, up from 3.1 percent in 2016, getting a boost from expansionary U.S. fiscal policy, according to the International Monetary Fund. But some countries and the IMF see a growing protectionist trend as a worrying sign for future economic growth.

