High toxin levels again detected at planned fish market site

Toxic chemicals at a level exceeding the government safety standard were again found in groundwater samples taken at the planned relocation site of Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market, a local government source said Saturday.

Benzene has been detected at levels tens of times above the safety standard. Cyanide, which the regulations state should not be present at all, has also been found. The samples came from 29 inspection points at the Toyosu waterfront area that was formerly used as a gas production site.

Benzene levels exceeded the previous results released in January, which was up to 79 times above the allowable limit set by the national government.