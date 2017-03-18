19:51 18 March 2017
Tillerson agrees with China tensions over N. Korea now very high
By Takuya Karube
BEIJING, March 18, Kyodo
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Saturday he agreed with China that tensions over North Korea are now very high, despite sharp differences between Washington and Beijing over how best to rein in an increasingly aggressive and unpredictable Pyongyang.
"We shared a common view in the sense that tensions on the (Korean) peninsula are quite high right now," Tillerson told a press conference in Beijing after holding talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. "Things have reached a rather dangerous level."
"We committed ourselves to doing everything we can to prevent any type of conflict from breaking out," Tillerson said.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.