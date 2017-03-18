Tillerson agrees with China tensions over N. Korea now very high

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Saturday he agreed with China that tensions over North Korea are now very high, despite sharp differences between Washington and Beijing over how best to rein in an increasingly aggressive and unpredictable Pyongyang.

"We shared a common view in the sense that tensions on the (Korean) peninsula are quite high right now," Tillerson told a press conference in Beijing after holding talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. "Things have reached a rather dangerous level."

"We committed ourselves to doing everything we can to prevent any type of conflict from breaking out," Tillerson said.