Video Advisory (March 18) Legoland Japan ready to open in Nagoya

Legoland Japan ready to open in Nagoya

-- Legoland Japan, which opens April 1, 2017, in the central Japan city of Nagoya, is revealed to the press on March 17. Japan's first outdoor Legoland theme park uses some 10 million pieces of Lego bricks to create replicas of famous landmarks of Japan and features over 40 attractions on the premises that could contain 2.5 Tokyo Domes.

==Kyodo