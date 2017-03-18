Close

Kyodo News

March 18, 2017 22:10

21:17 18 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 18) Legoland Japan ready to open in Nagoya

TOKYO, March 18, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Legoland Japan ready to open in Nagoya

-- Legoland Japan, which opens April 1, 2017, in the central Japan city of Nagoya, is revealed to the press on March 17. Japan's first outdoor Legoland theme park uses some 10 million pieces of Lego bricks to create replicas of famous landmarks of Japan and features over 40 attractions on the premises that could contain 2.5 Tokyo Domes.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16037/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

