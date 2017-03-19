09:58 19 March 2017
G-20 finance chiefs drop pledge to resist protectionism
By Noriyuki Suzuki
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 19, Kyodo
Finance chiefs of the group of 20 countries backpedaled Saturday on a pledge to resist protectionism in their first meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.
They deleted from the final communique a previously used phrase saying the G-20 would "resist all forms of protectionism," in the face of strong U.S. opposition to keeping it. The deletion of the language casts a shadow over the future of trade within the global economy.
Scrambling to find common ground over trade, the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors did say in the joint communique released after two days of talks in the German spa town of Baden-Baden that they are "working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies."
