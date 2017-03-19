N. Korea conducts test of new high-thrust engine

North Korea said Sunday it has successfully conducted a test of a new high-thrust engine and suggested the use of its results for the development of a long-range ballistic missile.

The test was guided and observed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who said, "The whole world will soon witness what eventful significance the great victory won today carries," according to the country's official Korean Central News Agency.

The engine was developed by the Academy of the National Defense Science, KCNA said. The institution is known as being responsible for the country's military development.