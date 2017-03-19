14:56 19 March 2017
PM Abe sets off on 4-day trip to Europe
TOKYO, March 19, Kyodo
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Japan on Sunday for a four-day trip to Germany, France, the European Union headquarters in Brussels and Italy.
According to Japanese government officials, Abe wants to help lay the groundwork for a successful Group of Seven summit to be held in Italy in May.
He is expected to seek an affirmation of the importance of free trade in planned talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and European Council President Donald Tusk.
