Japan, Russia defense chiefs agree to deepen cooperation

Japanese and Russian defense ministers agreed in a meeting Monday to deepen bilateral cooperation in hopes of dealing with regional security challenges, a Japanese official said.

Touchy topics were also discussed, with Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada expressing concerns over Russia's increasing military presence on disputed islands off Hokkaido, and her counterpart Sergei Shoigu criticizing ballistic missile defense systems deployed by Japan for their potential to alter the security balance in the region.

Inada was referring to the Russian-controlled, Japanese-claimed islands off Japan's northernmost main island. The protracted dispute over Etorofu, Kunashiri and Shikotan islands, and the Habomai islet group, has prevented the two countries from concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.