Kyodo News

March 21, 2017 9:13

07:21 21 March 2017

N. Korea banks to be banned from SWIFT global messaging network

GENEVA, March 20, Kyodo

SWIFT, the global messaging network that connects the world's financial institutions, has decided to cut off the four North Korean banks remaining on the system, an official of the Belgium-based institution said Monday.

Following the disconnecting of three U.N.-sanctioned North Korean banks earlier this month, the action effectively bars North Korean financial institutions from the international financial system.

The action was in response to the Belgian government's request that SWIFT fully comply with U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs, according to the official.

