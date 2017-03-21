U.S. to restrict electronics on flights from 8 nations: reports

President Donald Trump's administration is planning to ban passengers on nonstop U.S.-bound flights from eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa from carrying into the cabin electronic devices larger than a cellphone, U.S. media reported Monday.

The new rule, part of antiterrorism measures, is expected to bar passengers from 10 airports in the eight countries from bringing laptops, tablets, digital cameras and other electronics in carry-on luggage, the Associated Press said, quoting a U.S. official.

CNN quoted a U.S. official as saying the measure will impact over a dozen airlines flying into the United States.