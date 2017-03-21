Indictments suspended for 2 former idols who trespassed on railway

Prosecutors on Tuesday suspended indictments for Iyo Matsumoto and Yu Hayami, middle-aged TV personalities and former pop idols, who trespassed onto a railway track in western Japan.

The decision came as the prosecutors took into consideration the fact that the two women have reflected on their behavior and that their actions did not affect train operations, an official at the Kyoto District Public Prosecutors Office said.

Matsumoto, 51, and Hayami, 50, who were both singers in the 1980s, had been referred to prosecutors by the Kyoto police for walking on the tracks of the JR San-in Line in Kyoto on Jan. 13 in violation of the railway business law.

The following day, Matsumoto posted on her blog a photo of them walking on the tracks with a caption saying the two heard the alarm at a crossing start to sound and quickly ran away.

After drawing critical comments, Matsumoto apologized on the blog and deleted the article. Hayami also apologized on her blog.

Matsumoto and Hayami, known as "mama-dols" or former idols continuing their show business even after becoming mothers, were visiting Kyoto to shoot a travel TV program.

