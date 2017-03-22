Close

Kyodo News

March 22, 2017 8:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

07:41 22 March 2017

Ousted S. Korean president Park returns home after questioning

SEOUL, March 22, Kyodo

Former South Korean President Park Geun Hye on Wednesday morning returned home after being questioned by prosecutors over the corruption and abuse-of-power scandal that ended her presidency.

Park left the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office in a black sedan around 6:55 a.m. for her private residence in southern Seoul following questioning that ran from 9:30 a.m. to 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Before entering the prosecutors' office the previous day, she told reporters she would "faithfully" face questioning as she underwent her first grilling by prosecutors. "I want to say sorry to the people," she said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Mar 2017N. Korea suggests Chinese proposal over nuclear issue meaningless
  2. 16 Mar 2017Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Duterte
  3. 16 Mar 2017H.K. court convicts 3 of rioting when street hawkers shut down
  4. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened
  5. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete