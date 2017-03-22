Ousted S. Korean president Park returns home after questioning

Former South Korean President Park Geun Hye on Wednesday morning returned home after being questioned by prosecutors over the corruption and abuse-of-power scandal that ended her presidency.

Park left the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office in a black sedan around 6:55 a.m. for her private residence in southern Seoul following questioning that ran from 9:30 a.m. to 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Before entering the prosecutors' office the previous day, she told reporters she would "faithfully" face questioning as she underwent her first grilling by prosecutors. "I want to say sorry to the people," she said.