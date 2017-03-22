11:32 22 March 2017
N. Korea may have fired missiles: Japan gov't source
TOKYO, March 22, Kyodo
North Korea may have launched several missiles Wednesday morning, a Japanese government source said.
The missiles, whose type was not immediately known, were possibly launched from an area near Wonsan in east North Korea at around 7 a.m., the source said, adding that there is also information that the launches were a failure.
North Korea in April to June last year launched a total of six Musudan intermediate-range missiles from an area near Wonsan.
