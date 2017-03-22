13:12 22 March 2017
N. Korea attempts missile launch, fails
TOKYO/SEOUL, March 22, Kyodo
North Korea attempted to launch a missile on Wednesday morning, but failed, according to authorities in several countries.
The South Korean Defense Ministry said North Korea appeared to have unsuccessfully tried to launch one missile, adding that it is still determining the type.
A U.S. Pacific Command spokesman said the U.S. military detected a launch attempt, with the missile appearing to have exploded seconds after launch, according to Reuters news agency.
