U.S. top nuclear envoy condemns N. Korea's missile launch

The United States' top nuclear envoy, Joseph Yun, condemned North Korea's attempted missile launch Wednesday morning.

The launch violated U.N. Security Council resolutions, Yun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, told reporters as he emerged from talks with Kim Hong Kyun, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, in Seoul.

North Korea attempted to launch a missile Wednesday morning but failed, according to South Korea's defense ministry. The ministry said it was still determining the type of missile involved.