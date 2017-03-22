Close

Kyodo News

March 22, 2017 15:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:46 22 March 2017

N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch

TOKYO/SEOUL, March 22, Kyodo

North Korea attempted to launch a missile on Wednesday morning but failed, according to authorities in several countries including South Korea and the United States.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said North Korea appeared to have unsuccessfully tried to launch one missile, adding that it is still determining the type.

A U.S. Pacific Command spokesman said the U.S. military detected a launch attempt, with the missile appearing to have exploded seconds after launch.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Mar 2017N. Korea suggests Chinese proposal over nuclear issue meaningless
  2. 16 Mar 2017Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Duterte
  3. 16 Mar 2017H.K. court convicts 3 of rioting when street hawkers shut down
  4. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened
  5. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete