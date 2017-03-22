TEPCO eyes reorganization in nuclear, transmission businesses

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. is aiming to integrate its nuclear and power transmission and distribution businesses with other utilities to free up funds to use in dealing with the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster.

According to TEPCO's revised business turnaround plan announced Wednesday, the company will establish a consortium with other utilities to quickly facilitate its reorganization and integration plan.

The utility's first major revision to the business turnaround plan since its formulation in January 2014 follows Japan's industry ministry doubling its estimated total cost of the nuclear disaster cleanup to an estimated 22 trillion yen ($197 billion).