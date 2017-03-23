Rugby: Stormers assistant coach looks back fondly on time in Japan

Stormers assistant coach Paul Feeney said Thursday his time in Japan helped him become the coach he now is -- in demand from teams across the globe.

The New Zealand native, who joined the Cape Town-based side in October 2016 on a three-year deal, was an assistant coach at Ricoh from 2002-03, leaving just before the Top League started and the side added Black Rams to their name.

"It was different as it was my first time coaching professionally and coaching through a translator teaches you new ways to coach," the former North Harbour fullback told Kyodo News on Thursday before the Stormers trained at the iconic Singapore Cricket Club.

"I have fond memories of my time there and my whole family enjoyed the experience of Tokyo off the field."

Feeney said he still followed the team's fortunes and remained in touch with a number of the players he coached.

"Forwards coach (Masahide) Okazaki played hooker when I was there and he came to New Zealand last year so we met up. And I also keep in touch with lock (Hiroyuki) Tanuma. So I've kept my eye on them to see how they get on."

Feeney also has a connection with the Sunwolves as he brought scrumhalf Kaito Shigeno over to play for Auckland while he was in charge of the ITM Cup side.

"I know Kaito well. His speed of pass is just incredible. He really sets the backline alight."

Feeney said the Stormers would be foolish to take the Sunwolves lightly despite their contrasting starts to the season, with the Japanese side 0-4 and the South African franchise 3-0.

"They played poorly in their first game and got caught by surprise. They were unlucky against the Cheetahs and could easily have beaten them, and were only down 17-14 to the Bulls at halftime."

"Any team that takes the Sunwolves lightly will end up on the wrong side of the ledger. They just lack a little confidence and we know we are in for a tough game."

