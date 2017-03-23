Close

Kyodo News

March 23, 2017 19:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:33 23 March 2017

Rugby: Stormers assistant coach looks back fondly on time in Japan

By Rich Freeman
SINGAPORE, March 23, Kyodo

Stormers assistant coach Paul Feeney said Thursday his time in Japan helped him become the coach he now is -- in demand from teams across the globe.

The New Zealand native, who joined the Cape Town-based side in October 2016 on a three-year deal, was an assistant coach at Ricoh from 2002-03, leaving just before the Top League started and the side added Black Rams to their name.

"It was different as it was my first time coaching professionally and coaching through a translator teaches you new ways to coach," the former North Harbour fullback told Kyodo News on Thursday before the Stormers trained at the iconic Singapore Cricket Club.

"I have fond memories of my time there and my whole family enjoyed the experience of Tokyo off the field."

Feeney said he still followed the team's fortunes and remained in touch with a number of the players he coached.

"Forwards coach (Masahide) Okazaki played hooker when I was there and he came to New Zealand last year so we met up. And I also keep in touch with lock (Hiroyuki) Tanuma. So I've kept my eye on them to see how they get on."

Feeney also has a connection with the Sunwolves as he brought scrumhalf Kaito Shigeno over to play for Auckland while he was in charge of the ITM Cup side.

"I know Kaito well. His speed of pass is just incredible. He really sets the backline alight."

Feeney said the Stormers would be foolish to take the Sunwolves lightly despite their contrasting starts to the season, with the Japanese side 0-4 and the South African franchise 3-0.

"They played poorly in their first game and got caught by surprise. They were unlucky against the Cheetahs and could easily have beaten them, and were only down 17-14 to the Bulls at halftime."

"Any team that takes the Sunwolves lightly will end up on the wrong side of the ledger. They just lack a little confidence and we know we are in for a tough game."

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home
  3. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened
  4. 18 Mar 2017Another N. Korean possibly involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
  5. 17 Mar 2017Gift of puppies by neighbor to Park in 2013 was staged: report

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete