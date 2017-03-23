Japan gov't may ban Toshiba from selling chip business to China firm

The Japanese government is considering urging Toshiba Corp. not to sell a stake in its chip unit to a Chinese or Taiwanese company due to national security concerns, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The government is concerned that Toshiba's key technology could get into the hands of a foreign company deemed risky to national security, as the embattled company could sell it to an entity offering a higher purchase price without full consideration of security risks.

Toshiba, reeling from huge losses in its U.S. nuclear power business, is in dire need of cash to stay afloat.