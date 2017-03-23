20:29 23 March 2017
Japan gov't may ban Toshiba from selling chip business to China firm
TOKYO, March 23, Kyodo
The Japanese government is considering urging Toshiba Corp. not to sell a stake in its chip unit to a Chinese or Taiwanese company due to national security concerns, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
The government is concerned that Toshiba's key technology could get into the hands of a foreign company deemed risky to national security, as the embattled company could sell it to an entity offering a higher purchase price without full consideration of security risks.
Toshiba, reeling from huge losses in its U.S. nuclear power business, is in dire need of cash to stay afloat.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.