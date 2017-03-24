N. Korea preparing for nuclear test in next few days: report

North Korea is now in the final stages of preparing for yet another nuclear test that could come in the next few days, Fox News reported Thursday, quoting U.S. officials.

U.S. defense officials have confirmed that Pyongyang has completed digging new tunnels around the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, but it still has to move more equipment into the area for a possible test, one official was quoted as saying.

North Korea's nuclear preparations prompted the U.S. military in recent days to move a surveillance aircraft used to test the air following nuclear explosions to the region, the report said.